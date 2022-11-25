Give to PBS NewsHour now
News Wrap: At least 11 killed in latest Russian missile strikes on Kherson, Ukraine

n our news wrap Friday, two days of missiles attacks in Kherson killed at least 11 people two weeks after Russians from the city in southern Ukraine, the death toll in Indonesia hit 310 after an earthquake struck western Java earlier this week and police say the gunman who killed six coworkers at a Virginia Walmart left a "death note" on his phone claiming he'd been mocked and harassed at work.

