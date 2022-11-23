News Wrap: Suspect makes first court appearance since Colorado Springs nightclub shooting

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Wednesday, the Colorado Springs shooting suspect was slumped in a wheelchair behind defense lawyers during his first court appearance, the Justice Department reportedly wants to interview former Vice President Pence in its January 6 investigation and police in central China beat workers as they protested over pay and anti-COVID measures outside the world's largest iPhone factory.
