News Wrap: At least 125 killed in stampede in Indonesia, Ukrainian forces gain ground

In our news wrap Monday, an Indonesian police chief and nine other elite officers were removed from their posts for their role in a stampede at a soccer match that killed at least 125 people, Wall Street kicked off the new month on a high note after a recent streak of steep declines and Ukrainian forces gained more ground in the south and east ramping up the pressure on Russia.
