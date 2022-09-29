News Wrap: Data shows U.S. economy shrank in the second quarter

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Thursday, revised government data confirmed the U.S. economy shrank in the second quarter, U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her economic plan that includes billions in tax cuts for high earners without offsetting spending reductions and six Republican-led states sued over President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan saying the administration overstepped its authority.
