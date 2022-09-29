News Wrap: Data shows U.S. economy shrank in the second quarter

Audio

In our news wrap Thursday, revised government data confirmed the U.S. economy shrank in the second quarter, U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her economic plan that includes billions in tax cuts for high earners without offsetting spending reductions and six Republican-led states sued over President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan saying the administration overstepped its authority.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: