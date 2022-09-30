News Wrap: European Union inflation hits 10 percent, Cubans protest lingering power outage

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Friday, the war in Ukraine sent natural gas prices and overall inflation soaring across the European Union, rare public protests have broken out in Cuba over lingering power outages from Hurricane Ian and Congress gave final approval to a short-term spending bill to avoid a partial shutdown this weekend.
