News Wrap: New border restrictions in place for asylum seekers

In our news wrap Friday, asylum seekers from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti ran into new restrictions along the southern border that sends them back to Mexico if they cross illegally, Mexican authorities are working to restore order in Culiacan after drug cartel gunmen turned it into a warzone and Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk four days after his heart stopped during a game.
