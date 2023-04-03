News Wrap: At least 32 killed in Tornado outbreak

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Monday, the death toll has reached 32 from the onslaught of tornadoes that struck the South, Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic over the weekend, Pentagon officials say they're still analyzing whether a Chinese spy balloon sent intelligence back to Beijing, NASA named the four astronauts slated to fly around the moon and oil prices spiked after OPEC announced plans to scale back output.
