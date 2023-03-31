News Wrap: Biden tours tornado damage in Mississippi

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Friday, President Biden toured Rolling Fork, Mississippi, where a tornado killed 13 people and damaged hundreds of homes, the Justice Department filed suit against Norfolk Southern railroad over a February train derailment in Ohio and Minneapolis agreed to restructure its policing nearly three years after an officer killed George Floyd.
