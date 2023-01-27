News Wrap: Palestinian gunman kills 7 near Jerusalem synagogue

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other headlines: New violence erupted in the Middle East when the Palestinian gunman killed seven people in East Jerusalem before police killed him.

It was one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years. Ambulance crews and police swarmed the scene near a synagogue. The attack came a day after Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. After those killings, militants in Gaza fire rockets overnight, and Israel's military answered with airstrikes. There were no reported casualties in that exchange.

Russian artillery fire has claimed more lives in Ukraine's eastern and southern regions. Ukrainian officials say shelling today killed at least 10 people. Meanwhile, the head of the U.N. Refugee Agency accused Russia of kidnapping Ukrainian children.

In Kyiv, Filippo Grandi said the Russians are taking children from occupied areas, giving them passports and putting them up for adoption.

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees: In a situation of war, you cannot determine if children have families or guardianship. And, therefore, until that is clarified, you cannot give them another nationality or having them adopted by another family.