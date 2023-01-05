News Wrap: At least two dead as storm blasts California

Stephanie Sy:

Drought-stricken California has been drenched with torrential rains. Creeks like this one in Santa Barbara County are overflowing, sending gushing water into nearby areas.

Gale-force winds have toppled trees and taken down power lines. This afternoon, about 150,000 customers across the state were still without electricity.

Victoria James' apartment in Oakland was damaged by a fallen tree. She and her children escaped with nothing but the clothes on their backs.