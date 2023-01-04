News Wrap: Damar Hamlin remains in ICU showing ‘signs of improvement,’ NFL’s Bills say

Geoff Bennett:

In the day's other headlines: The NFL's Buffalo Bills shared positive news about Damar Hamlin's recovery. He remains sedated, in critical condition, after his heart stopped during a Monday night game in Cincinnati.

A team statement said Hamlin remains in the intensive care unit with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight. A family spokesman also said the recovery is headed in — quote — "a positive direction." And President Biden said he had spoken with Hamlin's parents today.

This was the third and final day of Pope Emeritus Benedict's lying in state at the Vatican. Mourners again streamed through St. Peter's Basilica, in all, some 200,000 people over the last three days.

And at his weekly general audience today, Pope Francis again offered words of praise.

Pope Francis, Leader of Catholic Church (through translator): I would like us to join with those here paying their respects to Benedict. His acute and gentle thought was not self-referential, but ecclesial, because he always wanted to accompany us in the encounter with Jesus.