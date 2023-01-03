News Wrap: Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud charges related to FTX collapse

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other headlines: The founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, pleaded not guilty to cheating investors and looting deposits.

Bankman-Fried arrived at federal court in New York for his arraignment after being extradited from the Bahamas. He remains free on bond pending trial next October.

Political fallout spread today from a Ukrainian missile strike on Saturday that killed scores of Russian troops. In Moscow, Russian nationalists blamed commanders for housing soldiers next to an ammunition dump.

Meanwhile, crews sifted through the wreckage of the attack in Makiivka, a town in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region of Eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainians who have lost power in Russian attacks are getting relief from the cold, as a New Year's heat wave engulfs Europe. But the winter warmup is also stoking worries about climate change, with temperatures topping 65 degrees from Switzerland to Poland.

Sejal Karia of Independent Television News has our report.