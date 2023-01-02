News Wrap: Thousands pay tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict at St. Peter’s Basilica

Geoff Bennett:

There's a funeral mass in Santos tomorrow with a burial to follow.

Latin American leaders welcomed back Brazil's new president, Luiz da Silva, today. He had a string of meetings on his first full day in office. Lula was sworn in Sunday after he narrowly defeated far right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October. The change puts Brazil back on a leftist track.

For his part, Bolsonaro skipped the inauguration and flew to Florida. It's unclear when he will return to Brazil. Bolsonaro faces a string of investigations from his time in office.

Parts of Northern California are still under flood warnings tonight following extreme rain over New Year's weekend. Downpours in San Francisco filled roadways and stranded cars. Some people resorted to makeshift rafts to find their way around the city. Another strong storm is expected late Tuesday.

In the Philippines, thousands of people remain in emergency shelters a week after devastating Christmas flooding. The death toll climbed again today to at least 51, most from drowning and landslides. More than 4,500 homes have been damaged, and some areas still have no power and water.

And Australia and Canada are joining the U.S. and other countries imposing COVID testing rules for travelers from China. Starting January 5, they have to show negative results from tests within 24 hours of departure. Infections have exploded across China, as the government abruptly ended its strict policy of testing and quarantines.

And still to come on the "PBS NewsHour": Republicans wrangle over who should become speaker as they take over the House; and the legacy of broadcast journalist icon Barbara Walters; plus celebrating Cuban-born composer and conductor Tania Leon's impact on music.