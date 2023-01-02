News Wrap: Thousands pay tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict at St. Peter’s Basilica

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Monday, about 65,000 people filed through St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Emeritus Benedict lies in state for the first of three days, downpours in San Francisco filled roadways and stranded cars as some resorted to makeshift rafts to find their way around the city and Australia and Canada are joining the U.S. and other countries imposing COVID testing rules for travelers from China.
Geoff Bennett:
Good evening. and welcome to the "NewsHour."
Our lead story tonight is Ukraine, where the new year has brought little respite from Russia's war and little hope of peace.
Amna Nawaz:
Air raid sirens blared and explosions boomed today under a new barrage of exploding drones. In turn, the Ukrainians confirmed they carried out a weekend attack that killed scores of Russian troops.
We will get details after today's headlines.
At the Vatican today, some 65,000 people filed through St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Emeritus Benedict lay in state for the first of three days. Many of the faithful waited for hours to pay their respects.
Benedict had retired from the papacy a decade ago. He died Saturday at the age of 95.
Luisa Banfi, Rome Resident (through translator):
Compared to a funeral, this is an occasion in which you have a more personal experience. We came to say things, to ask something. You have the feeling of being in front of someone who made it to the other side. It's been a beautiful prayer.
A funeral will be will be held Thursday in St. Peter's Square.
Meantime, in Brazil many thousands of mourners paid tribute to soccer legend Pele in his hometown of Santos. The only player ever to win three World Cups died last Thursday at age 82 after battling cancer.
The 24-hour public viewing was held at the stadium where Pele scored some of his most memorable goals. The head of the international soccer federation, known as FIFA, was among the first to arrive.
Gianni Infantino, President, FIFA:
Pele leaves an incredible legacy for football, a unique legacy. Pele had, I think, the gifts of God, a gift that very few people on earth have. And it's a gift to touch the hearts and the emotions of people.
There's a funeral mass in Santos tomorrow with a burial to follow.
Latin American leaders welcomed back Brazil's new president, Luiz da Silva, today. He had a string of meetings on his first full day in office. Lula was sworn in Sunday after he narrowly defeated far right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October. The change puts Brazil back on a leftist track.
For his part, Bolsonaro skipped the inauguration and flew to Florida. It's unclear when he will return to Brazil. Bolsonaro faces a string of investigations from his time in office.
Parts of Northern California are still under flood warnings tonight following extreme rain over New Year's weekend. Downpours in San Francisco filled roadways and stranded cars. Some people resorted to makeshift rafts to find their way around the city. Another strong storm is expected late Tuesday.
In the Philippines, thousands of people remain in emergency shelters a week after devastating Christmas flooding. The death toll climbed again today to at least 51, most from drowning and landslides. More than 4,500 homes have been damaged, and some areas still have no power and water.
And Australia and Canada are joining the U.S. and other countries imposing COVID testing rules for travelers from China. Starting January 5, they have to show negative results from tests within 24 hours of departure. Infections have exploded across China, as the government abruptly ended its strict policy of testing and quarantines.
And still to come on the "PBS NewsHour": Republicans wrangle over who should become speaker as they take over the House; and the legacy of broadcast journalist icon Barbara Walters; plus celebrating Cuban-born composer and conductor Tania Leon's impact on music.
