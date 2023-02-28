News Wrap: White House bans TikTok from government-issued devices

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Tuesday, the White House gave federal agencies 30 days to remove TikTok from all government-issued devices citing security concerns, a Ukrainian commander says Russian forces are trying to encircle Bakhmut, Ukraine has received over $100 billion in U.S. aid and senior Pentagon officials say it's being well spent and President Biden says he'll nominate Julie Su for Labor Secretary.
Support Provided By:
Learn more