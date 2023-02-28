News Wrap: White House bans TikTok from government-issued devices

In our news wrap Tuesday, the White House gave federal agencies 30 days to remove TikTok from all government-issued devices citing security concerns, a Ukrainian commander says Russian forces are trying to encircle Bakhmut, Ukraine has received over $100 billion in U.S. aid and senior Pentagon officials say it's being well spent and President Biden says he'll nominate Julie Su for Labor Secretary.

