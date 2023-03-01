News Wrap: Chicago voters oust mayor in election where crime was a top issue

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Wednesday, voters in Chicago oust Mayor Lori Lightfoot as two other candidates go to a runoff, police in Israel used force against crowds protesting an overhaul of the nation's courts, rescuers in Greece spent the day searching for survivors and bodies after a train crash that killed 43 and a Ukraine adviser suggested commanders might pull back from the besieged town of Bakhmut.
