News Wrap: Ohio officials say public water supply safe near derailment, chemical spill

Geoff Bennett:

Nichols died last month in the hospital three days after being brutally beaten during his arrest. The former officers' next hearing is set for May 1.

The U.S. military has finished recovering all the debris from the Chinese balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina. U.S. Northern Command officials still maintain it was being used for spying. Now that all of the remnants have been collected from the ocean floor, they will undergo further analysis at the FBI lab in Virginia to determine exactly what the balloon was monitoring.

The U.S. Department of Labor has fined one of the country's largest cleaning services for meat-packing plants $1.5 million for hiring minors. It says they employed more than a hundred children, some as young as 13 years old, to clean razor-sharp equipment with dangerous chemicals. They worked at 13 meat-packing plants across the country, including JBS and Turkey Valley Farms.

In Northeast Syria, four U.S. troops were injured during a helicopter raid in Syria that killed a senior ISIS leader Thursday night, according to the U.S. military. The U.S. service members, as well as a working dog, were wounded during the raid when there was an explosion. The raid killed Hamza al-Homsi, a senior ISIS leader. The operation was conducted with the help of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

In Germany, the war in Ukraine dominated discussions at the annual Munich Security Conference today ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. With about 40 world leaders in attendance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for more support, comparing his country's struggle to a David vs. Goliath battle.