News Wrap: EPA issues rule to curb downwind pollution by power plants

In our news wrap Wednesday, the EPA issued a rule to curb smokestack emissions that bring smog to downwind areas, the state of Texas announced it's taking over public schools in Houston, Russia and the U.S. had high-level discussions on the downing of an American surveillance drone over the Black Sea and federal regulators approved the first major railroad merger in the U.S. in more than 20 years.
