News Wrap: Inflation shows signs of easing but prices well above where they were last year

In our news wrap Tuesday, inflation shows fresh signs of easing but prices are still well above where they were a year ago, millions of Americans bore the brunt of foul weather from atmospheric rivers to nor'easters, the state of Ohio is suing Norfolk Southern over last month's train derailment and Facebook's" parent company Meta announced it's cutting 10,000 more jobs this year.
