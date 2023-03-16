News Wrap: Yellen dismisses fears more banks may collapse

In our news wrap Thursday, it was another turbulent day in the financial world with news of rescues of troubled banks on both sides of the Atlantic, prosecutors in Virginia charged 10 people in the smothering death of a Black man at a state mental hospital and the Pentagon released video showing a Russian fighter jet intercepting a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea.

