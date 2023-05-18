News Wrap: Biden discusses Ukraine support with Japan’s prime minister

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Thursday, President Biden met with Japan's prime minister and discussed support for Ukraine's military and defense cooperation against China's growing military power, 30 Russian cruise missiles rained down on Ukraine overnight and the toll of a flood disaster in northern Italy is still climbing after torrential rain caused dozens of rivers to burst their banks.
Support Provided By:
Learn more