News Wrap: Biden discusses Ukraine support with Japan’s prime minister

Audio

In our news wrap Thursday, President Biden met with Japan's prime minister and discussed support for Ukraine's military and defense cooperation against China's growing military power, 30 Russian cruise missiles rained down on Ukraine overnight and the toll of a flood disaster in northern Italy is still climbing after torrential rain caused dozens of rivers to burst their banks.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch