News Wrap: Democrats and Republicans express optimism on striking debt ceiling deal

In our news wrap Wednesday, Democrats and Republicans voiced optimism on striking a debt ceiling deal to avert a national default, President Biden departed Washington to join leaders of other major economies for the G7 summit in Japan and the U.S. Supreme Court is letting Illinois ban the sale of some semi-automatic guns and large-capacity magazines pending a legal challenge.
