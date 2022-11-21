Give to PBS NewsHour now
News Wrap: Indonesia earthquake kills at least 162 people

In our news wrap Monday, rolling blackouts spread across Ukraine with half of the country's power systems knocked out by Russian air strikes, an earthquake in Indonesia killed at least 162 people, millions are under lockdown in China facing a new COVID-19 outbreak and the World Cup is underway in Qatar but much of the focus has been off the field with protests and other issues.

