News Wrap: More violent protests erupt in Iran, hurricane hits Central America

In our news wrap Monday, new violence erupted in Iran amid anti-government protests over the death of a young woman in police custody, North Korea said recent missile tests simulated the use of nuclear weapons to hit South Korean and U.S. targets, Hurricane Julia left at least 19 dead across Central America and China imposed new restrictions after daily COVID cases tripled during a holiday.

