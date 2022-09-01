News Wrap: Biden set to step up attack on ‘extremist’ threats to democracy

Audio

In our news wrap Thursday, President Biden is set to step up his attack on what he calls "extremist" threats to democracy by former President Trump and his most zealous supporters. A federal judge heard arguments on whether an outside expert should review government documents found at Mar-a-Lago. The U.S. military says reports of sexual assaults rose 13 percent last year over the year before.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: