News Wrap: FDA authorizes omicron boosters, inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant

Judy Woodruff:

The legal fight over the search of the Trump home in Florida has taken a new turn tonight.

The U.S. Justice Department now says that classified materials were removed and concealed at Mar-a-Lago, possibly amounting to obstruction of justice.

For his part, former President Trump insisted again today that he had declassified the documents. We will dig into the details after the news summary.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized two updated COVID-19 boosters today, the first to target the Omicron strain. FDA officials said they want to head off another winter surge and cut down on repeated shots.

Dr. Peter Marks, Director, FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research: The hope here is not to have to give lots of vaccines each year. It's hopefully to have this be the vaccine that hopefully holds us for as much of this or for the entire season.