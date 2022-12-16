News Wrap: Biden signs short-term spending bill to avoid government shutdown

Judy Woodruff:

There are late-breaking news reports today that the January 6 Committee in Congress is ready to vote on seeking criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

The panel holds its final meeting on Monday. It is widely reported that lawmakers will consider asking that the Justice Department pursue multiple charges. They could include insurrection, obstruction, and conspiracy to defraud the government.

Five current and former State Troopers in Louisiana are now accused of brutalizing and killing a Black man and obstructing investigations. The arrest of Ronald Greene in 2019 generated allegations of cover-up and multiple investigations.

Roby Chavez reports from New Orleans. And a warning: Some of these details are graphic.