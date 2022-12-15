News Wrap: Three killed by tornadoes in Louisiana, including mother and child

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Thursday, a storm system impacted the South with tornadoes killing three people in Louisiana, stocks dropped sharply on fears that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to break inflation even it causes a recession, the U.S. government will resume making free COVID tests available to all households and Harvard University named its first Black president.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.