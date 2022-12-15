Double your gift to
News Wrap: Three killed by tornadoes in Louisiana, including mother and child

In our news wrap Thursday, a storm system impacted the South with tornadoes killing three people in Louisiana, stocks dropped sharply on fears that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to break inflation even it causes a recession, the U.S. government will resume making free COVID tests available to all households and Harvard University named its first Black president.

