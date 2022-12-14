News Wrap: New government in Peru suspends basic rights to quell protests

Judy Woodruff:

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates again, but not by as much this time.

Today's hike was half-a-percentage point after the previous few increases of three-quarters-of-a-point. It came amid signs that inflation may be easing, but the Fed also forecast more rate increases into 2023. We will take a closer look after the news summary.

A violent winter storm has now reached into the Upper Midwest and the Deep South of the United States. This evening, a tornado was spotted in East New Orleans. Hours earlier, tornadoes killed a woman and her 8-year-old son elsewhere in Louisiana. To the north, blizzard-like conditions closed highways across parts of the Plains states and dumped more than two feet of snow on homes.

In Peru, the new government declared a state of emergency today and suspended basic rights in an effort to quell violent protests. The measure will be in place for 30 days. Unrest has rocked the Andean nation since the Congress ousted President Pedro Castillo last week. At least seven people have died in the clashes.

Ukraine says that its air defenses blunted the latest Russian drone attacks today aimed at power and water sites. In Kyiv, several buildings were damaged from wreckage when drones were shot down, and some parked cars had their windows blown out.

Meanwhile, at the Vatican, Pope Francis appealed for people to redirect their Christmas spending.

Pope Francis, Leader of Catholic Church (through translator): Let's make a more humble Christmas with more humble gifts. And let's send what we save to the people of Ukraine, who need it. There's a lot of suffering. They're hungry. They're cold. So many die for lack of doctors and nurses around. Let's not forget them.