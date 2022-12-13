News Wrap: Labor Department report shows inflation is slowing

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. economy is giving fresh hope tonight that the worst of inflation may have passed.

The U.S. Labor Department reports that consumer prices climbed 7.1 percent in November from a year ago. And that was down from a year-over-year increase of 7.7 percent in October and from the peak of 9.1 percent in June.

Federal prosecutors unveiled a battery of charges today against Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX. They include wire fraud, money laundering and lying to investors. Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday in the Bahamas and remains in custody, after being denied bail today.

The European Parliament has ousted one of its vice presidents, in a budding bribery scandal. Eva Kaili of Greece is one of four E.U. lawmakers arrested over the weekend and accused of taking money and gifts from Qatar. The E.U. Parliament's president today vowed a no-holds-barred investigation.