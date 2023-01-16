News Wrap: Black boxes found at Nepal plane crash site

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Monday, search teams in Nepal retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders from the site of a plane crash that killed at least 69 people, President Biden marked this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday by paying tribute to the slain civil rights leader's legacy and police in Sicily captured Italy's most wanted Mafia boss who has been on the run for more than three decades.
Nick Schifrin:
A final round of rain and snow fell on California today, as the waterlogged state looks forward to drier days ahead.
Nine so-called atmospheric rivers have battered California since late December. At least 19 people have died. More than eight million are under a flood watch. Cars were left stranded in the streets of San Diego over the weekend, overtaken by flooding from the Tijuana River. Farther north, drivers in the Sierra Nevada braved whiteout conditions in spite of avalanche warnings.
Across the state, thousands have been forced to evacuate. One man near San Francisco has been seeking refuge along the roadside for days.
Steve Summey, Evacuee:
My tools are here. It's over $3,000 worth of tools to fix and repair everything. And this will probably get ruined, my weedwacker. All this stuff, I can't afford. I had to buy this tank just to get gas in it from the R.V. It's been crazy, man.
While drier conditions are expected starting tomorrow, the risk of mudslides will linger on since the state is so saturated.
In Nepal, search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders from the site of the country's deadliest plane crash in 30 years. Relatives waited outside hospitals to retrieve bodies of the 69 people who died after the passenger plane went down Sunday in the Himalayan foothills.
At the crash scene, rescuers searched for three missing people nearby. Residents described a horrifying scene.
Sapana Khadka, Witness (through translator):
I live in the house just next to the crash site. The plane crashed right across my house on a cliff. One of its wings still lies on the edge of the cliff. It came to the side of my house after bouncing back and then burst into flames.
Investigators have yet to determine what caused the crash. It happened just before landing at the airport on a mild day with little wind.
President Biden marked this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday by paying tribute to the slain civil rights leader's legacy. At a breakfast event in Washington, Mr. Biden called on a divided nation to live by Dr. King's example.
Joe Biden, President of the United States: This is a time for choosing. Will we choose democracy over autocracy or community over chaos, love or hate? These are the questions of our time that I ran for president to try to help answer and that Dr. King's life and legacy, in my view, shows the way forward. We just have to look back. We got to be prepared.
In Atlanta today, King's youngest daughter, the Reverend Bernice King, urged all politicians to live her father's message 365 days of the year and not just quote him on the holiday.
Police in Sicily have captured Italy's most wanted mafia boss, who has been on the run for more than three decades. Officers today escorted Matteo Messina Denaro from a health clinic in Palermo, where he'd been using a fake name. Denaro was still considered one of the heads of their notorious Cosa Nostra crime syndicate. He'd been sentenced in absentia for a string of brutal murders and bomb attacks in the 1990s.
In West Africa, the government of Burkina Faso says armed militants kidnapped around 50 women while they were out gathering food. The two sets of abductions happened late last week near the northern town of Arbinda, part of a region under the control of extremist groups since last year. A jihadist insurgency has overrun parts of Burkina Faso since 2015, killing thousands and displacing nearly two million people.
And Italian film actress Gina Lollobrigida died today in Rome. Lollobrigida rose to fame in the '50s and was dubbed the most beautiful woman in the world, after the title of one of her movies. She won a Golden Globe for her role in "Come September" starring alongside Rock Hudson. She was also an accomplished painter and photographer.
Gina Lollobrigida was 95 years old.
