News Wrap: Black boxes found at Nepal plane crash site

Nick Schifrin:

A final round of rain and snow fell on California today, as the waterlogged state looks forward to drier days ahead.

Nine so-called atmospheric rivers have battered California since late December. At least 19 people have died. More than eight million are under a flood watch. Cars were left stranded in the streets of San Diego over the weekend, overtaken by flooding from the Tijuana River. Farther north, drivers in the Sierra Nevada braved whiteout conditions in spite of avalanche warnings.

Across the state, thousands have been forced to evacuate. One man near San Francisco has been seeking refuge along the roadside for days.