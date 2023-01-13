News Wrap: Treasury Secretary says U.S. will hit debt limit next week

Geoff Bennett:

Congress is in recess through next week, and the new House Republican leaders have said they will demand concessions on spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

In the meantime, Yellen estimated that the Treasury can avoid a default until early June.

On the war in Ukraine, Russia's Defense Ministry issued a new claim that a small town in Eastern Ukraine has fallen after weeks of fierce fighting. The capture of Soledar would mark Moscow's biggest victory since last July. Ukraine insisted the battle is not over, and TV footage showed heavy fighting around the town on Thursday. Several hundred civilians were said to be trapped there.

A top epidemiologist in China is warning that rampant COVID-19 infections may not subside for two to three months. Instead, he says, the virus will spread from cities into the countryside as millions of people travel home for lunar new year celebrations. That raises new fears since many of China's rural communities cannot cope with major medical emergencies.

Police in South Korea are seeking manslaughter and negligence charges against 23 officials following a deadly crowd surge last October. Nearly 160 people died in the crush at a Halloween party in Seoul. Officials had said they expected more than 100,000 revelers, but assigned fewer than 150 officers to the event.

The man accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been formally charged with murder. He was arrested after the shooting last July. Police say he acted because of our Abe's apparent ties to a controversial religious group, the Unification Church.

Today, Japan's chief cabinet secretary condemned the assassination.