News Wrap: Boil water notice lifted in Jackson, Miss., mortgage rates top 6%

In our news wrap Thursday, a boil-water notice in Jackson, Mississippi has been after nearly seven weeks, mortgage rates in America rose above 6% for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, mourners pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has complied with a Justice Department subpoena as part of the January 6 investigation.

