News Wrap: Final tributes for Queen Elizabeth in Scotland, Minnesota nurses strike

Audio

In our news wrap Monday, thousands in Scotland turned out for final tributes to Queen Elizabeth, former President Trump's lawyers urged a federal judge to continue barring investigators from reviewing White House documents found at his Florida home, Sweden's elections give a populist party a new voice and 15,000 nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike over issues of pay and understaffing.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: