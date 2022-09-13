News Wrap: Twitter security discussed at Senate hearing, new king visits Northern Ireland

In our news wrap Tuesday, King Charles III traveled to Northern Ireland where he spoke of the late Queen Elizabeth's hopes for healing the region's Protestant and Catholic divisions, alleged security flaws at Twitter were discussed at a U.S. Senate hearing and cleanup is underway in Southern California after tropical storm remnants triggered mudslides.

