News Wrap: Brittney Griner returns to the U.S. amid discussions about more prisoner swaps

William Brangham:

It was a homecoming 10 months delayed, as the plane carrying Brittney Griner touched down on U.S. soil early this morning.

Her first stop, Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, a hospital that, along with other care, treats civilians and military personnel who have undergone trauma or torture.

White House officials confirmed the WNBA star and two-time gold medalist appeared to be in good health and she has been reunited with her wife, Cherelle. Russian authorities arrested Griner back in February after finding vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She was sentenced and then imprisoned in a Russian penal colony.

Her release yesterday was part of a high-profile prisoner swap for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. He was reunited with his family back in Moscow. Russian state media hailed Bout's release as a win for President Vladimir Putin.