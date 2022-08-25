News Wrap: California moves to eliminate most sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035

In our news wrap Thursday, California moves to eliminate most sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, President Biden calls for Russia to return a nuclear plant to Ukraine's control, a court rules Pakistan's former prime minister cannot be arrested until September, Rohingya Muslims mark five years since fleeing persecution in Myanmar, and teachers in Ohio agree to end a four-day strike.

