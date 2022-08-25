News Wrap: California moves to eliminate most sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Thursday, California moves to eliminate most sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, President Biden calls for Russia to return a nuclear plant to Ukraine's control, a court rules Pakistan's former prime minister cannot be arrested until September, Rohingya Muslims mark five years since fleeing persecution in Myanmar, and teachers in Ohio agree to end a four-day strike.
