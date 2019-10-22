News Wrap: Canada’s Trudeau wins 2nd term but loses majority

Judy Woodruff:

Trudeau's ruling Liberal Party will need support from at least one other party to form a majority coalition in Parliament.

The new emperor of Japan formally announced his reign today. Naruhito proclaimed his ascension as the country's 126th monarch during an elaborate ceremony, complete with traditional rituals and costumes. The 59-year-old inherited the throne in May, after his father abdicated.

Back in this country, the Trump White House is bracing for a new book expected to offer a scathing insider's view of his presidency. It comes from the same anonymous official who wrote an essay last year, and said that many in the administration were actively blocking the president's orders. The new book will be out next month.

Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized in Georgia after falling at his home last night and fracturing his pelvis. A spokeswoman said the injury is minor and that Mr. Carter is in good spirits. At 95, he is the oldest former U.S. president ever.

American consumers will have more choices under Obamacare next year. The Trump administration says that 20 additional health insurance companies will participate in the Affordable Care Act. At the same time, the administration is asking a federal appeals court to rule that the entire law is unconstitutional.

On Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 39 points to close at 26788. The Nasdaq fell 58 points, and the S&P 500 slipped 10.

And the U.S. Postal Service announced a new stamp today paying tribute to our late "NewsHour" colleague Gwen Ifill. It honors her trailblazing, decades-long career in journalism. The stamp will be available next year as part of a black heritage series.

Gwen died in 2016 of complications from cancer.