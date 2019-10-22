News Wrap: Canada’s Trudeau wins 2nd term but loses majority

In our news wrap Tuesday, Canadian voters delivered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a second term in office but not a majority in Parliament. Trudeau vowed in his acceptance speech to “work every single day” even for those who did not support him. Also, Lebanese protesters were out in force again, rejecting government promises of economic reforms and saying they “do not trust this political class.”
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: Protesters in Lebanon were out in force again, rejecting a promise of economic reforms.
Security forces in Beirut and elsewhere tried to persuade demonstrators to clear the roads, but thousands still turned out, demanding the government resign.
Wajdi Tahmoush (through translator):
We are staying in the streets. This is the sixth day. And we will stay for 60 if they don't want to leave. The people do not trust this political class. We don't believe them anymore, because, today, they say something, and, tomorrow, they change.
Judy Woodruff:
Embattled Lebanese Prime Minister Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri met with Western and Arab ambassadors today, seeking foreign investment to help Lebanon's economy.
In Afghanistan, Taliban fighters stormed a checkpoint in the north, killing at least 15 policemen. The attackers struck in the Aliabad district of Kunduz province late last night and set off an hours-long gun battle. Government and Taliban forces have been fighting in the surrounding region for several weeks.
Lawmakers in Britain voted today to back a Brexit plan in principle for the first time. But they demanded more time to consider the enabling legislation. Britain has already asked to again delay leaving the European Union past October 31. European Council head Donald Tusk said today that he supports the delay.
Voters in Canada have handed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a second term in office, but they have taken away his majority in Parliament. Trudeau won Monday's national election, despite an ethics scandal and revelations that he had worn blackface years ago.
As the counting confirmed his victory, he and his wife greeted a cheering crowd in Montreal last night.
President Donald Trump:
To those who voted for our party, thank you for putting your trust in our team. Thank you for having faith in us to move this country in the right direction.
And to those — and to those who didn't vote for us, know that we will work every single day for you.
Judy Woodruff:
Trudeau's ruling Liberal Party will need support from at least one other party to form a majority coalition in Parliament.
The new emperor of Japan formally announced his reign today. Naruhito proclaimed his ascension as the country's 126th monarch during an elaborate ceremony, complete with traditional rituals and costumes. The 59-year-old inherited the throne in May, after his father abdicated.
Back in this country, the Trump White House is bracing for a new book expected to offer a scathing insider's view of his presidency. It comes from the same anonymous official who wrote an essay last year, and said that many in the administration were actively blocking the president's orders. The new book will be out next month.
Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized in Georgia after falling at his home last night and fracturing his pelvis. A spokeswoman said the injury is minor and that Mr. Carter is in good spirits. At 95, he is the oldest former U.S. president ever.
American consumers will have more choices under Obamacare next year. The Trump administration says that 20 additional health insurance companies will participate in the Affordable Care Act. At the same time, the administration is asking a federal appeals court to rule that the entire law is unconstitutional.
On Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 39 points to close at 26788. The Nasdaq fell 58 points, and the S&P 500 slipped 10.
And the U.S. Postal Service announced a new stamp today paying tribute to our late "NewsHour" colleague Gwen Ifill. It honors her trailblazing, decades-long career in journalism. The stamp will be available next year as part of a black heritage series.
Gwen died in 2016 of complications from cancer.
