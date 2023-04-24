News Wrap: Closing arguments begin in Proud Boys Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Monday, closing arguments began in the Jan. 6 trial of the far-right Proud Boys leaders accused of seditious conspiracy, President Biden welcomed a trio of Tennessee lawmakers who gained national notoriety for demanding stiffer gun laws and Russia claimed a Ukrainian sea drone tried to attack a naval base in Crimea which the Russians illegally annexed in 2014.
