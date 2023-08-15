News Wrap: Confirmed death toll from Maui wildfires climbs to 99

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Tuesday, the official death toll climbed in Maui as crews searched the wildfire disaster zone but more bodies are likely among the untouched piles of ash, North Korea claims an American soldier who entered the country last month confessed to harboring ill feelings against the U.S. Army and the mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia pleaded guilty to child neglect.
