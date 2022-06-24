Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Congress passes bipartisan gun control measures

In our news wrap Friday, the House of Representatives gave final approval to a $15 billion gun violence bill, the first of its kind in nearly three decades. The measure curbs gun sales to people convicted of domestic violence, and helps fund state laws to take guns away from people who are deemed dangerous. Also, Ukrainian forces conceded control of the city of Sievierodonetsk to Russia.

