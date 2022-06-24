News Wrap: Congress passes bipartisan gun control measures

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Friday, the House of Representatives gave final approval to a $15 billion gun violence bill, the first of its kind in nearly three decades. The measure curbs gun sales to people convicted of domestic violence, and helps fund state laws to take guns away from people who are deemed dangerous. Also, Ukrainian forces conceded control of the city of Sievierodonetsk to Russia.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: