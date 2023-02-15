News Wrap: Congressional Budget Office offers bleak reassessment of U.S. economy

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Wednesday, the Congressional Budget Office offered a bleak reassessment of the U.S. economy, a white supremacist was sentenced to life without parole for killing 10 black people in Buffalo last May, the Justice Department closed a sex-trafficking probe into Rep. Matt Gaetz and the acting head of the FAA said the agency is working to prevent a repeat of a major systems failure.
Support Provided By:
Learn more