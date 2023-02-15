News Wrap: Congressional Budget Office offers bleak reassessment of U.S. economy

In our news wrap Wednesday, the Congressional Budget Office offered a bleak reassessment of the U.S. economy, a white supremacist was sentenced to life without parole for killing 10 black people in Buffalo last May, the Justice Department closed a sex-trafficking probe into Rep. Matt Gaetz and the acting head of the FAA said the agency is working to prevent a repeat of a major systems failure.

