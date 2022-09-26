News Wrap: Military-age men fleeing Russia over call-ups, Putin grants Snowden citizenship

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Monday, new protests flared in Russia over military call-ups for the war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden, Iran attacked Kurdish separatists in northern Iraq and accused them of instigating protests across Iran and a 90-year-old Roman Catholic Cardinal is on trial in Hong Kong over anti-government protests there in 2019.
