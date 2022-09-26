News Wrap: Military-age men fleeing Russia over call-ups, Putin grants Snowden citizenship

Audio

In our news wrap Monday, new protests flared in Russia over military call-ups for the war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden, Iran attacked Kurdish separatists in northern Iraq and accused them of instigating protests across Iran and a 90-year-old Roman Catholic Cardinal is on trial in Hong Kong over anti-government protests there in 2019.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: