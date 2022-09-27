News Wrap: Voting in Russian-held areas of Ukraine concludes, pipeline leaks in Baltic Sea

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Tuesday, voting orchestrated by the Kremlin and rejected by most other countries concluded in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, natural gas leaks along Russian pipelines in the Baltic Sea trigger questions of possible sabotage and the U.S. Transportation Department gave final approval to build the first nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations.
