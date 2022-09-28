News Wrap: European Union says it will retaliate against attacks on energy networks

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Wednesday, the European Union says it will retaliate against attacks on its energy networks after explosions damaged two pipelines in the Baltic Sea, Palestinian authorities say Israeli forces killed four Palestinians and wounded more than 40 during a raid in the occupied West Bank and the president of Iran is warning people there against any further violent protests.
