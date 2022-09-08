News Wrap: Deadly shooting spree in Memphis, Steve Bannon charged with fraud

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Thursday, a gunman killed four and wounded three others in a shooting spree in Memphis, the legal fight over the search of former President Trump's home in Florida takes a new turn as the Justice Department appeals a ruling to appoint a special master and Steve Bannon surrendered to authorities in New York for alleged fraud in funding a southern border wall.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: