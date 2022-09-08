News Wrap: Deadly shooting spree in Memphis, Steve Bannon charged with fraud

In our news wrap Thursday, a gunman killed four and wounded three others in a shooting spree in Memphis, the legal fight over the search of former President Trump's home in Florida takes a new turn as the Justice Department appeals a ruling to appoint a special master and Steve Bannon surrendered to authorities in New York for alleged fraud in funding a southern border wall.

