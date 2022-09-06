News Wrap: Manhunt for stabbing spree suspect in Canada, Juul agrees to $440M settlement

In our news wrap Tuesday, a manhunt in Canada continues for the remaining suspect in Sunday's stabbing spree that killed 10 people, electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly $440 million over allegations that its marketing triggered a surge in teen vaping and Liz Truss became the new prime minister in Britain today as the country faces soaring inflation and labor unrest.

