News Wrap: Putin vows to continue Ukraine invasion, Obamas unveil White House portraits

In our news wrap Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is defying pressure to halt the war in Ukraine and insisting Moscow will forge ahead, former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama unveiled their official portraits at the White House and public schools in Seattle canceled classes in the face of a strike as teachers demand higher pay and mental health support.
