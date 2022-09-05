News Wrap: Manhunt in Canada after mass stabbing kills 10, court upholds Kenya election

In our news wrap Monday, a manhunt spreads across much of western Canada after a stabbing spree leaves ten people dead, Kenya's Supreme Court unanimously upholds William Ruto's narrow win in the presidential election and the Israeli military acknowledged "a high probability" that one of its soldiers killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank last May.

