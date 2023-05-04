News Wrap: Debt limit debate still deadlocked as economist warns of default risks

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Thursday, the debt ceiling deadlock heated up in Congress as Democrats condemned GOP calls for deep spending cuts while Republicans argued the cuts are critical to curbing inflation, Russia is accusing the U.S. of ordering what it says was a drone attack on the Kremlin and new fighting raged around Sudan's capital Khartoum as the army tried to push back paramilitary fighters.
