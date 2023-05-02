News Wrap: Former officer convicted in final criminal case in death of George Floyd

In our news wrap Tuesday, the final criminal case in the death of George Floyd ended with a former Minneapolis police officer convicted, law enforcement agencies across Texas spent a fourth day hunting for a gunman accused of killing five neighbors near Houston and the exodus from Sudan intensified with long lines at ports and border crossings as rival factions kept fighting.

